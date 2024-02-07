Short stay car parking scheme could be introduced in Newport to ensure steady flow of spaces

Newport town councillors have requested that defined short stay car parking spaces are created at the New Street car park.

If implemented the proposed would see the first two rows of the car park, approximately 33 of the 72 available spaces, defined as short stay spots. The proposal excludes disabled spaces and is subject to the final layout being decided.

Newport Town Council’s community safety committee (CSC) met last month when it was decided to request that Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways authority consider the scheme.

The committee also requested that the highway authority consider the impact on surrounding streets and put in place measures to ‘reduce the impact to residents’ – including potentially stricter restrictions.

This comes after the successful implementation of a short stay parking scheme in Stafford Street car park.

Parking machines issue free tickets giving a time restriction for people using the short stay car parking spaces.

“I’m delighted that Newport Town Council CSC has resolved to move forward with turning some of New Street into short stay parking spaces,” said committee chairman Thomas Janke.

“This will ensure a steady turnover of parking spaces not only for residents, but also for visitors coming into Newport to spend their hard-earned money in our fantastic town.

“We recognise that there are potential implications to the immediate vicinity, such as Beaumaris Road & Gravelly Drive, so we’ve requested that Telford & Wrekin Council work with us to help mitigate these.

“Perhaps revisiting a one-way system will help reduce congestion around these roads, particularly at school pick-up and drop-off times.”

The committee also agreed to write to the highways department regarding ‘ongoing safety issues’ on Granville Road.

Peter Scott, Telford & Wrekin councillor for Newport West, has suggested that more people are willing to rent out their driveways to commuters in the town.

He said: “My own research tells me that there is a good number of people out there who are prepared to rent out their drives or spaces for daily or week/month-long parking.

“There are also those who say they are prepared to pay for parking, so why not put them together?

“The benefits would be a certain and known parking space. Also more spaces on public car parks for others to use.”

Councillor Scott suggest that the local business community in Newport ‘should get together’ and gauge interest for the idea.

He added: “Maybe the Chamber of Commerce can take it up? The town council? There are a number of parking apps out there with full information.

“Anyone interested will need to get permission their landlord or mortgage provider. But just imagine if 50 people were to go for this that is 50 spaces on public car parks that we could free up.

“Like all ideas and suggestions it is down to the people to carry them along. This idea is already being used successfully across the country.”

Councillor Janke raised his concern about public liability for people who rent out their drives and the impact on the visitor’s car insurance.