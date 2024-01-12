Lithium ion battery sparks garage fire at Newport house
A lithium ion battery was responsible for a fire in a house's garage in Newport today.
The blaze happened at a house in Chetwynd Park at around 8am.
Nobody was hurt in the fire and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said all people were accounted for.
A spokeswoman said: "At 8.01am on Friday, January 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Newport.
"Incident involved fire in garage. Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish."
Two fire engines were sent from Newport and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.
Paramedics were not in attendance.