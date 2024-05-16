Excitement builds as Newport Show reveals more entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Organisers have revealed a range of family activities for the July 13 show – along with some celebrity guests.

The show’s celebrity chef is the Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, whose success on the much-loved show has since seen her become an author, magazine columnist and TV regular.

YouTuber Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison, whose farming videos have proved a huge hit, will also be making an appearance.

New for this year will be the Broke FMX Motor Bike Display Team.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "The team’s show features the UK’s top-ranked freestyle motocross riders undertaking the latest heart-stopping tricks – with team leader John Pearson talking the crowd through the stunts, sometimes while he himself is flying through the air.

"Further thrills and spills will be provided by mountain bike stunt demo squad Team M.A.D – who will once again be offering younger spectators the chance to take part in their own tricks, with a controlled riding session after each show.

"The main ring will also be hosting a YFC Friendly, Tug of War competition – bringing young farmers from across the region to take part."

Show organisers are promising some top musical performers for the day.

They said: "There’s always music of all kinds around the site too – and we hand-pick our acts from across the region to highlight the best Shropshire has to offer. This year’s highlights include the 40s stylings of vocal group The Ronnies, the folk melodies of the Unlawful Men, singer-songwriter David Busby and the country-tinged Paul Parker Duo."

Children under five are admitted free to the show, and discounted tickets are currently available from https://newportshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/