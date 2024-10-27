'I boo!' Proposal in a pumpkin patch sets up very happy Halloween for Penkridge couple

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Josh Corns got down on one knee and proposed to his now-fiancée Angel Lawrence amidst pumpkins, flowers and hay bales at Lower Drayton Farm near Stafford.

The romantic affair also included a pumpkin avenue which Angel walked up right before Josh got down on one knee in the middle of the county farm.

Josh and Angel

Angel said yes and the couple, who live near Penkridge, are now making preparations for the big day.

Farmers at Lower Drayton Farm helped Josh organise the big day

The intimate proposal was attended by a small group of family and friends, who cheered as the couple became husband and bride-to-be.

Josh is said to have called on farmer Richard Bower and the Lower Drayton team to make the October 19 proposal extra special and one to remember for his fiancée.

The pumpkin patch proposal

The farmers got to work, and more than 50 pumpkins from the site's 20-acre 'pick your own' patch were used in the display.

Under a giant wooden heart, emblazoned across five pumpkins, were the words 'Angel Will You Marry Me?'. The showpiece was finished off with a sunflower, rose and carved pumpkin display.

The pumpkin decorations

The pair thanked the farm team for their efforts in helping Josh create a romantic pumpkin proposal.

They said in a message to the team: “We just want to say thank you for everything you did, it was a perfect day and you guys went above and beyond. You should be very proud of the set-up and we have nothing but compliments!”

Pumpkins and flowers

Richard, a Stafford National Farmers Union member, works with his dad Ray at the farm and helped make the proposal preparations.

He said: “We have had shocking weather this year but the sun shone for Josh’s proposal and it was a really great day – a big thank you to our team here for going the extra mile.

“We are all about family on the farm, welcoming thousands of parents, children, family, and friends throughout the year to explore, enjoy themselves and find out how their food is produced and the work we do caring for the countryside.

“We were thrilled to be asked to create such a special moment for this lovely couple and it is the first proposal we have ever had in the pumpkin patch!

“I thought it was heartwarming to be a part of such an important occasion for Josh and Angel and all of us here at Lower Drayton wish them every happiness for their future together.

“Who knows if there will be a Staffordshire food and farming theme for the wedding - but I am sure they are going to be busy making plans to make the day extra special.

“Congratulations Angel and Josh.”

As well as the pumpkin patch, Lower Drayton Farm has a play barn and a 'meet the animals' section. Visitors can also harvest fresh carrots, sweetcorn and potatoes to take home.

More information on how to visit the farm and what's on can be found at playatthefarm.co.uk.