Man arrested on suspicion of burgling wheelbarrows and making off without paying for fuel in Newport
A man has been arrested after wheelbarrows were stolen in a burglary in Newport.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Around 11.05pm on Monday night West Mercia Police said officers received a report of a burglary at a store in Chetwynd End.
Wheelbarrows were stolen from the store along with items from a nearby garage and a vehicle made off without paying for fuel.
Officers responded and a short time later located and arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of burglary, theft from a store and making off without payment.
The stolen wheelbarrows were recovered by police and a vehicle seized.
The man remains in custody as enquiries continue.