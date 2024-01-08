In a letter to patients, Newport Dental Practice on Stafford Street said that it would be 'moving away' from the NHS as of March 31.

The practice has cited rising costs and a lack of government investment in NHS dentistry as the reason behind the decision.

"The highest level of dental care...remains our key priority," the letter states.

"For many years, we have proudly provided that care under the umbrella of the NHS. However, a chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry by successive governments, coupled with rapidly rising costs means we can no longer provide the level of dental care you have come to expect on the NHS.

"Like many NHS practices across the UK, we are having to make crucial decisions to ensure our practice survives and is here to provide your dental care in the long term.

"As such, we have made the decision to move away from the NHS and will no longer be seeing patients under the NHS from March 31, 2024."

Adult patients registered with the practice have been asked to either register as a pay-as-you-go patient or as part of the Dental Membership Plan.

The letter states there will be "no change" to the way the service is provided for children.

The decision comes at a time when UK dentistry around the country is under strain.

In December, data collected by the Labour Party shows that of the 22 dental surgeries in Telford, The Wrekin, Shrewsbury & Atcham and North Shropshire, to have provided an update, none are accepting new adult NHS patients.

At the same time, Nuffield Trust issued a report saying dentistry is "at its most perilous point in its 75-year history", with access issues, a lack of funding, the pandemic and widening inequalities in oral health causing a "widespread crisis".

Prime Minister Rish Sunak responded by saying a recovery plan for NHS dentistry in England will be published "in the new year".