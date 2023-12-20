Oyez, Sir! Newport welcomes new teacher town crier

Newport Town Council officially appointed Mr Stringer after an 'on the job' audition at this year’s annual Christmas lights switch-on on Friday, November 24.

The town had been crier-less since just before the death of much-loved Peter Taunton, in October last year. The role has now been filled by Church Aston resident David Stringer.

Although the Christmas lights switch-on, one of Newport’s largest community events, was Mr Stringer's first ‘official’ engagement for the town council, a spokesperson for Newport Town Council said he "took to the role like a duck to water", announcing the arrival of Santa in the Christmas parade and crying out on the stage ahead of the switch-on.

Teacher David Stringer has been welcomed as Newport's new town crier. Photo: I&L Photography.

Mr Stringer also met the mayor, councillors and the Christmas card competition sponsors and winners in the Guildhall, before the event and mingled with crowds after the switch-on.

His interest in the role of town crier was sparked several years ago after meeting and speaking to Peter Taunton at a previous Christmas light switch-on.

When he saw that the role had become available earlier this year, he jumped at the opportunity and submitted his application for the position to the town council.

A senior member of the teaching profession, with over 17 years’ experience, Mr Stringer is very accustomed to speaking in front of large crowds and believes his ‘teacher volume’ will be well suited when it comes to projecting his voice when crying for the town.

He and his wife moved to Church Aston six years ago, where he and his young family are now happily settled.

Mr Stringer said he was proud to be part of the local community and felt that becoming an integral part of the fabric of town, would be a great way to give something back.

He hopes to be a fixture at local and civic events for years to come and looks forward to taking on his role as Newport town crier in 2024.