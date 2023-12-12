Zach Yiacoumis has been running Zach’s Plaice in Newport for over two decades, but the High Street shop is now set to be converted into a chain pizza shop.

The franchise hopes to open from 11am until 11pm Sunday to Saturday and the plans will create 10 full-time and 15 part-time jobs.

The plans, which include installing extraction equipment and internal alterations, were met with mixed views from town residents, with seven letters of objection and three in support sent to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Unal Karakulah, of Star Pizza & Kebabs in Stafford Street, raised his fears that the arrival of Domino’s in Newport would impact on small businesses.

Mr Karakulah added that he would be "genuinely worried" about the future of his business if the chain is allowed to open in Newport.

He added: “I believe that the potential opening of Domino’s would cause more harm than good and lead to more job losses than job gains.”

Newport Town Council commented on the plans, stating that they might result in additional noise and inappropriate parking. The town council also said the opening hours would be longer than the current fish and chip shop.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways department raised no objection but commented that the proposals would "likely lead to more deliveries".

They said that inappropriate parking is deterred by double yellow lines along both High Street and New Street.

The council’s environmental health officer supported the plans subject to conditions and commented that the proposals "are not likely to have a significant adverse impact at nearest receptors".

Also supporting the plans subject to conditions were the council’s built heritage specialist, who said that the proposed development would "maintain the essential form, character and special interest" of the Grade II listed building and cause no harm to the historic fabric.

The council’s planning officer approved the plans and concluded: “The extended hours of operation are longer than the previous business but in line with other nearby premises.

“(Council) officers are therefore satisfied that the proposal would not result in any significantly detrimental harm upon the amenity of neighbouring properties.

“The local planning authority considers that the proposed scheme is acceptable in terms of both scale and design; respecting and responding positively to the context of the application site and surrounding area.

“The proposal would also maintain the essential form, character and special interest of the host building.”