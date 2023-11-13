Air ambulance called as 'elderly woman' dies during 'medical emergency'

The Midland Air Ambulance was part of a major response to an emergency call to Heathwood Road, Newport, at 3.08pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed today that the lady died despite being given advanced life support.

“We were called at 3.08pm on Sunday to a medical emergency at a private address on Heathwood Road in Newport," said the WMAS spokesperson.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene. Upon arrival we found an elderly woman.

"Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to her but unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

Local residents had seen the air ambulance land in Moorfield Lane at around 3.45pm.