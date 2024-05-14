Harper Adams rises in rankings to become UK's second best modern campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Harper Adams University in Edgmond near Newport has risen up the rankings to become the country's 32nd best university according to the The Complete University Guide.

Published on Tuesday, the guide provides students with rankings of the leading higher education establishments in the UK.

Unsurprisingly, the universities of Oxford and Cambridge have fought to retain their dominance of the performance tables once more.

The University of Cambridge has come top of the class for this year's annual Complete University Guide ranking, although newcomers have challenged traditional incumbents to rapidly climb the table and secure a place in the top 60.

Institutes that have advanced include Goldsmiths, University of London rising 22 places, and the University of Liverpool which saw their ranking rise 6 places to land a spot in the top 20.

St Andrews maintains the prestige of the highest ranked university in Scotland, and Cardiff University remains top of the table in Wales.

While University of the Arts London claims the highest modern university ranking at 28, Harper Adams is close second and sits comfortably at 32nd in the national league tables4.

Every year the Complete University Guide releases UK university and subject league tables to support prospective students in making informed decisions about their future. Regional league tables are also on offer to help people find the right university for them in their area.

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: "In the latest edition of the Complete University Guide rankings, we extend our congratulations to the University of Cambridge for securing the coveted top spot. Our methodology, rooted in independent measures, reflects vital aspects cherished by students, such as post-graduation job prospects, ratio of staff to students and the quality of the teaching.

"The competitive landscape within the top 20 underscores the exceptional standards upheld by UK universities.

"Furthermore, the dynamic shifts witnessed in the subject league tables emphasise their significance as a crucial resource for prospective students navigating their academic journey, providing invaluable guidance for those seeking clarity on where to pursue their passions."

Harper Adams Vice-Chancellor Professor Ken Sloan said they were “delighted” with their rankings.

He said: “We are delighted to have risen in this year’s Complete University Guide tables, and to be ranked the second highest Modern University in the country.

“With three new digitally-focussed courses set to launch this September which we have designed to meet the needs of employers in the region, it’s also great to see Harper Adams in the top three West Midlands universities too.

“The Complete University Guide figures reflect similar approval not only in other league tables, but also from our students themselves. In the most recent National Student Survey, we were ranked in the top five highest-ranked providers across the whole of the UK for delivering courses that prepare their students for future careers, while the Graduate Outcomes survey found 99.2 per cent of our UK-based undergraduates were in work or further study 15 months after finishing their degree.

“I’d like to thank our employees, governors, alumni and partners – and most of all, our students – for everything they have done to help continue our success.”

The top new universities (established post 1992):