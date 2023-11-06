Hundreds of knitted red poppies have appeared all over Newport town centre

The initiative, Newport Remembers, was set up in the summer between Newport Town Council, Newport Knit and Natter and St Nicholas Church to commemorate Armistice and Remembrance Day.

Over the last few months, the town's knitters have been hard at work crafting hundreds of poppies that now adorn the church, the Guildhall's windows, the high street's postbox and The Hub, where the group meet every Friday morning.

The project follows a similar endeavour in May, when Guildhall's window was decorated with a knitted celebration for the Coronation.

Newport Knit and Natter have been making poppies for the town

They have even decorated the postbox on the high street

Newport Town Clerk, Jo Reay said: “Our knitted Coronation window got such a wonderful response from the community, that we thought we would like to do something knitted again, and poppies seemed the perfect choice.

“When we approached Knit and Natter, we were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and the concept has continued to grow."

The display at Guildhall

Knit and Natter have been making hundreds of knitted poppies for months at their weekly meeting at The Hub

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Thomas Janke said: "As a war veteran myself, it’s warming to see our community coming together to honor the sacrifices of those who served.

"Newport never fails to embrace this spirit with gratitude and unity, cherishing the values of peace, freedom, and togetherness. These amazing knitted poppies further demonstrate that commitment to this special group of people."