Colleagues and friends walk in memory of popular 21-year-old

Colleagues and friends of Jack Gilbert braved the weather to take part in a fundraising walk in his memory.

The 'Walk to Work for Jack' event was organised to celebrate the life of Jack Gilbert, from Newport, and to raise money for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

Jack Gilbert, who died in May.

The event was organised by Jack's colleagues at The Studio 4 and TSP Media in Grosvenor House, Telford, where he worked.

A team of 25 braved this morning's atrocious weather, to walk 9.3 miles from Jack's home in Newport, to their offices – taking just over three hours to complete the task.

Matt Curbishley, studio director at The Studio 4, said the team had wanted to do what they could to remember a colleague whose "love of life shone through every day".

So far their efforts have raised more than £3,500 for the air ambulance.

Colleagues and friends of Jack Gilbert braved the weather to take part in a fundraising walk in his memory.

Matt said: "Earlier this year, The Studio 4 sadly lost a beloved member of the team, Jack Gilbert.

"Jack had worked for The Studio 4 since 2019, where he arrived as a fresh-faced 17-year-old on a web and software development apprenticeship, which helped him progress into the web developer many knew him for.

"During his time with us, he worked on upwards of 100 websites where his work will remain online eternally.

"Jack put a smile on all our faces and his love of life shone through every day. He will always have a special place in our hearts and be remembered as part of the team.

"In remembrance of Jack, The Studio 4 and TSP Media ‘walked to work’ in aid of Air Ambulance, who were the first on the scene the morning Jack passed away. It was his family’s wish that we raised money in aid of the great work that they do.

"When we finished the walk we had raised in excess of £3,500. The Just Giving page will remain open for another week."

Colleagues and friends of Jack Gilbert braved the weather to take part in a fundraising walk in his memory.

Matt also thanked Burton Borough school which loaned a minibus to the group to ferry staff from the office to the start of the walk, and Waitrose of Newport which donated water, sweets, crisps and cereal bars to help the group along the way.