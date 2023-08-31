Newport schoolgirl, 8, chops off long hair for a very good cause

Eight year old Laila Janke has raised almost £500 donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust

Laila Janke, 8, had been growing her hair for 12 months just to chop it all off for the Little Princess Trust.

Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer.

This week, Laila took the plunge and had most of her 17 inches of hair chopped off for donation.

Laila's dad, Newport Councillor Thomas Janke, said he and Laila's mother were "extremely proud" of their daughter, who has also raised almost £500 for the charity.

"She was inspired by her cousin who donated to Little Princess Trust some years ago," Councillor Janke said, "and through her kind-hearted nature simply declared to us around a year ago that she wanted to grow her hair longer so she had more to donate.

"She’s expressed just how grateful she is for all the support and donations she’s received and absolutely loves her new short hair style. We’re obviously extremely proud of her but not surprised that she wanted to do something to help."

Eight year old Laila Janke loves her new short style