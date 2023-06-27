Tiny tots seeking big helpers: Newport toddler group on the hunt for volunteers

Megan Gradwell with Jack Prokopiak, 1, Ava Prokopiak, 3, with mum, Sarah Prokopiak, Cecelia Degg, Axel Dorricott, 5 months, with mum, Keeley Wynne

The pandemic slammed the brakes on preschool activities around the country back in 2020.

After restrictions lifted, Newport's weekly stay-and-play Trinity Church Toddler Group struggled to get back on their feet before mum-of-two Sarah Prokopiak stepped in.

Sarah explained: "I moved to Newport in 2020, mid-lockdown, with an almost one-year-old. We didn't know anyone or have any family around, and I had no way of meeting anyone due to lockdown rules.

Sarah Prokopiak with Jack, 17 months, and Ava Prokopiak, 3

"My husband was never furloughed so I spent every day walking around Newport with my little girl. In January 2022 my little boy was born, and although Covid restrictions had lifted, there still wasn't a lot on for mums and babies in Newport, or even anything I could take both kids to.

"Pre-Covid there had been several toddler groups and stay-and-play sessions in Newport, but none of them reopened when restrictions were lifted. Edgmond, Tibberton, Gnosall and Muxton all have toddler groups, but if you don't have access to a car that's no good, and you're meeting parents from different areas; which is great, but it doesn't help build a community of young families within Newport."

Ava Prokopiak, 3 with Megan Gradwell

After approaching Trinity Church, Sarah found the volunteers were unable to keep the group running post-pandemic, so after months of planning Trinity Toddler Group was reborn and opened in April this year.

Now, the group is desperate for more volunteers to help provide valuable support to Newport's parents, grandparents and carers.

Sarah explained: "We've done a small amount of fundraising to help us replace some old equipment, but generally we rely on the £3 per child entry fee to cover our costs.

Cecelia Degg with Charlie Hodson

"The group is a non-profit community group, so I donate my time in running the group, along with a small team of volunteers who came forward in answer to my Facebook post back in March.

"We desperately need more volunteers to help with set-up, general running and a few other areas. Mums, retired people, part-time workers, it doesn't matter. As long as they are enthusiastic and happy to be around children.

"I have two jobs and two kids under school age. My team of five volunteers so far also all have young kids, so there is only so much time we can all give. It would be great to have a larger team involved so that we can rotate duties."

The group runs from 9am to 11am every Monday during term time, providing their littlest clients with a healthy snack and their adults with refreshments.