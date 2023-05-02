Spirits high at return of Newport 10K despite downpour

Alex Millington followed by Jonathan Tindall, who snagged second and third place

In its infancy, Newport 10K ran in 2018 and 2019 but was stopped in its tracks by the pandemic.

Now, organisers Newport & District Running Club are celebrating the successful return of the starting pistol, which saw runners take off from the historic Longford Hall on Sunday.

The runners, hailing from clubs throughout Shropshire as well as further afield, set off from the hall, lapping the roads, fields and tracks of the surrounding countryside.

In total 121 runners completed the 6.2-mile stomp, which organisers described as stunning, but challenging.

Race organiser Jenny Williams said the day was a great success, with all starters finishing in good time despite the heavy rain.

She added: "The front runners all got back in time to stay dry, but those who ran over an hour got absolutely hammered down upon.

"We need to say a really big well done to those back runners who managed to get through the rain and a huge thank you to the sweepers who kept spirits high despite the weather."

In the men's category, ZFG's Andy Dunkerley came in first, with an impressive time of 42 minutes, 11 seconds.

Andy was closely followed by Telford AC's Jonathan Tindall at 42.19 and Newport's own Alex Millington at 42.24.

In the women's category, City of Stoke AC's Sarah Mackness came in first, at 47 minutes, 36 seconds.

Close behind was Shrewsbury AC's Lauren Morley at 49.54 and Emily Smith at 51.09.

As well as the adult's race, 21 children took part in a fun run.