Thousands turn out as Newport celebrates St George

Daniel Ashley took centre stage as St George.

In what has become a fixture in the town over the past 14 years the annual celebration saw a dragon-slaying performance, with a parade, morris dancers, and family entertainment.

As part of the occasion there was also a return for 'dragon' sausages, while the event is also set to raised significant amounts for local charities.

Peter Scott, chairman of the St George's Day Committee, said they had been thrilled at the turn out.

He said: "The weather held, which is always crucial to our St George's Day. Everyone seemed to be enjoying it and I was pleased to se so many people in the town centre, not only to celebrate but also to use the pubs and takeaways, that is great for the town.

"I was thrilled with the performances of the cast again, they really throw themselves into it and put on a great show."

Mr Scott, who organises the event jointly with John Conyerd, added: "It really is a community event. It was 14 years ago we started it because we wanted to celebrate our patron saint and we have done what we can every year – apart from Covid – and it is always well received, the children love it and everyone seems to have a ball."

Mr Scott said that he was delighted that the event continues to prove so popular – as one of the few towns that puts on a major celebration for the day.

He said: "We found out 14 years ago that only about 20 per cent of English towns were celebrating St George so it was a concious decision by us all to do something that mattered."

He added: "And other areas have followed on from us. They didn't used to do one in Telford and now they do. Shrewsbury does not do one which is a bit strange."

The St George's Day celebrations were continuing in Telford Town Park on Sunday with a Telford & Wrekin Council organised 'Spring into St George's Day' event from 11am to 4pm.