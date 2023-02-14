Newport council announce proposals to tackle parking issues in the town

Stafford Street car park, Newport

Members of Newport Town Council have announced they are pursuing a number of proposals to relieve some of the parking issues the town faces.

Councillor Thomas Janke said that before progressing, it is recommended that a public consultation is completed, so that the local community can share their views on the potential solutions and the impact on the community.

Councillor Janke, the council’s community safety chair said: “I’m delighted that following TWC's [Telford & Wrekin Council's] parking report, that was commissioned by Newport Town Council, that we appear to be moving forward with a number of ideas to address the parking issues our community faces.

"My colleagues and I know all too well the woes residents and visitors face when trying to find a parking space and the affect this can have on the local community and businesses.

"These robust proposals will now be thrashed out between the clerk and TWC Highways and then put to the public by way of consultation. It’s import we have the backing of the public before proceeding.”

The proposals are:

An increase of short stay parking spaces in the town by converting New Street to Short and Long Stay car parking as per the successful scheme on Stafford Street car park

Expanding Victoria Park car park on the condition that plastic grid materials are used to retain green look on the extended area

Extending time restrictions on High Street, St Marys St and Lower Bar parking spaces

Seek to make Water Lane one-way entering from Shell garage side and exiting via the traffic lights on Stafford Street

Contact Haberdasher Adams School to discuss them using Longford Road as a sixth form parking area so spaces on New Street are freed up for residents and visitors

Find parking spaces exclusively for motorcycle use