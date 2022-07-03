Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman rescued after getting trapped in four-metre trench in Newport

By Megan HoweNewportPublished: Comments

A woman has been rescued from a 13-ft trench in a field in Newport.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.20pm today, reporting that a woman had become trapped in soft ground in Kynnersley, Newport.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington including a rescue tender.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "An ambulance is in attendance but we don't believe the woman is injured.

"It was a four-metre deep trench with one metre of water. She is out now and getting checked over by the ambulance team."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News