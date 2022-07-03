Woman rescued after getting trapped in four-metre trench in Newport

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.20pm today, reporting that a woman had become trapped in soft ground in Kynnersley, Newport.
Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington including a rescue tender.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "An ambulance is in attendance but we don't believe the woman is injured.
"It was a four-metre deep trench with one metre of water. She is out now and getting checked over by the ambulance team."