Newport remembers a real community stalwart and former mayor, David Adams

David as mayor, collecting his Freedom of the city of London 1999

David Adams was an ex-Newport town mayor, and also helped to form the town's canal society, and locals knew him as a real community stalwart.

David, who passed away on November 27, at the age of 83, was the owner of local business Bromleys and after that Roye Adams, both agricultural engineers.

The town has paid tribute to him and his achievements as it celebrated his life at his funeral on Thursday, December 23.

Linda Fletcher, archivist at Newport History Society, shed some light on what made David such a famous 'Novaportan'.

1935 David's fathers business St Mary Street

"David was born in 1937 at Newport maternity home (now Roddam House)," she explained.

"His father had moved to Newport from Wellington to manage a branch of Bromley Engineering, of whom he was a family member. Because David’s father, coming via the female line, did not have the Bromley name, there were many issues about inheritance over the years.

"However, a shop was bought at 28-30 St Mary Street. Today, this is the Catalogue Surplus Store.

"David went to Newport Junior school and then Tettenhall College in Wolverhampton which is where his father had been to school.

"After school that he went back to work at his father’s business, which was now titled ‘Roye Adams & Co Ltd."

David was a self-taught map maker and when his father's business closed in 1983, he was able to full branch out into a farm mapping business – and this started his hobby of exploring mines.

In 1961, David and John Mason started the Shropshire Mining Club, and David was their first leader and secretary.

Shropshire Mining Club at Snailbeach. In the rear David Corbyn . From the left. David Adams, Liz Mason, Mike Gaut, John Mason.1963

Linda said: "Another early reminiscence about mines was that one day a man came into their office with his two sons. He said he and his sons were studying mines, and they wanted to buy a safety line.

"These were the Corbyns! They joined the club and David became a good friend and was best man to one of the sons.

"David was also interested in town politics. He was elected a town councillor in 1966 and continued until 2007.

"He was also a borough councillor – in those days called Wrekin District – from 1973-87 and 91-95; representing Newport on planning matters. He also became our town mayor from 1974-75 and 1993-6."

David with Phil Haseley 1967 at Lilleshall mines

David's lasting legacy also includes helping to form the Newport Chamber of Commerce in 1964 and restoring the Newport section of the canal.

David was the Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust’s first chairman when it formed in October 2000. He held the position until 2004, but continued as a trustee for another 12 years.

Linda added: "David became a member of Newport History Society from 1983 and its president in 2018. He not only wrote The History of Limestone Mining in Church Aston and Lilleshall, but also The History of Newport and District Agricultural Society: The First One Hundred Years.

"David was a Novaportan through and through, and what one would call ‘a polymath’. Reviewing his life has been an insight into many, many aspects of his life in Newport. Several societies have helped with this appreciation; in particular, the Shropshire Caving and Mining Club and Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust.