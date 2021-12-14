Guitar students used lockdown to practice and achieved highest grade

Alfie with his guitar tutor Ken

Whilst most of us during lockdown were getting bored, frustrated and running out of finding things to do, one young local musician used the time to his advantage.

Alfie Hampton, a year 13 pupil at Haberdashers Adams Grammar School in Newport had, before the outbreak of Covid 19, started work on his grade 8 acoustic guitar studies with his tutor Ken Evans through The London College Of Music based at The University Of West London.

So, when lockdown was announced he saw the opportunity for lots of practice.

And it certainly paid off – for when he finally took the exam and his results came back not only did he pass, but he passed with a merit.

His tutor Ken Evans, who is a registered tutor at the the university said: "Grade 8 is the highest grade possible and is equivalent to an A level pass. I have been teaching Alfie since he was eight and he has always showed a determination to achieve high standards – so, job well done.

"The University Of West London set very high standards, so a pass with a merit speaks for itself. I am retiring from teaching next year so what an absolute high to go out on, thank you Alfie."

Alfie added: "The pieces that were set were very hard, but thanks to lockdown I managed to get in the practice. I have been playing the guitar for a few years now and I can remember when I was eight and I went to one of Ken's junior open mics.