Residents throw tea party in Newport to celebrate generous donations from the community

Cornmell Lea tea party

Residents of Cornmell Lea in Newport have thrown an outdoor tea party after many months of isolation to celebrate the end of summer and relaxing of restrictions.

The celebrations come following a grant awarded from Newport Town Councillor Thomas Janke’s pride fund for two new outdoor benches, as well as local volunteer group Newport In Bloom donating tea sets to Cornmell Lea.

The tea party, arranged by Lynda Murmaris, is the first time the residents living within the housing scheme have got together socially since the start of the pandemic.

“It has been wonderful to see so many Cornmell Lea residents old and new get together on this lovely day, everyone has had a great time on our new outdoor benches," Lynda said.

Councillor Thomas Janke, who also represents the ward on the Telford and Wrekin Borough Council, said: “The hard work these wonderful residents have put into this day is clear to see.

"They have really pulled out all the stops and are a prime example of the community coming together after what has been an awful time for many of them.