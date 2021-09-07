Residents throw tea party in Newport to celebrate generous donations from the community

By Charlotte BentleyNewportPublished:

Residents at a retirement housing estate threw a tea party to celebrate the generosity of local groups and councillors recently.

Cornmell Lea tea party
Cornmell Lea tea party

Residents of Cornmell Lea in Newport have thrown an outdoor tea party after many months of isolation to celebrate the end of summer and relaxing of restrictions.

The celebrations come following a grant awarded from Newport Town Councillor Thomas Janke’s pride fund for two new outdoor benches, as well as local volunteer group Newport In Bloom donating tea sets to Cornmell Lea.

The tea party, arranged by Lynda Murmaris, is the first time the residents living within the housing scheme have got together socially since the start of the pandemic.

Cornmell Lea tea party

“It has been wonderful to see so many Cornmell Lea residents old and new get together on this lovely day, everyone has had a great time on our new outdoor benches," Lynda said.

Councillor Thomas Janke, who also represents the ward on the Telford and Wrekin Borough Council, said: “The hard work these wonderful residents have put into this day is clear to see.

"They have really pulled out all the stops and are a prime example of the community coming together after what has been an awful time for many of them.

"I want to thank Lynda and the residents of Cornmell Lea for their kind invitation, it’s been truly heart warming to see so many smiling faces – I hope the residents here get many years of use from these new benches."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News