Mask donation for Newport support services

A borough councillor donated more than a dozen disposable face masks to volunteer workers who are helping people.

Councillor Mark Boylan with Ola Zbroszczyk of Newport Town Council and the boxes of masks
Mark Boylan, who represents Ketley and Overdale on Telford & Wrekin Council, donated the masks for Newport support services, through Newport mayor Peter Scott.

Councillor Scott said: "Many thanks to fellow borough councillor Mark Boylan and his company Jord Ltd for the excellent donation of disposable face masks today.

"I will make sure they are distributed to the Newport Food Bank, Food Share UK and others that need them."

Both the food bank and Food Share run weekly drop-in services at the town's navy club in Bellman's Yard, on Tuesdays and Mondays respectively.

