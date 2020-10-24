Newport youth project brewing up a storm with donated coffee machine

With the new machine are, from left: Hub manager Debbie Bundy, chairman of Wooden Spoon in Shropshire Chris Bristow and barista Georgie Dawson

The Newport Youth Café Project, set up in 2013 to provide a space for young people, runs at the Hub centre off St Mary's Street.

The Hub hosts the cafe, a weekly youth club and a function space to hire.

Hub manager Debbie Bundy said: "When the community café opened after the building had been refurbished in February this year, the volunteers were using a small coffee machine that had kindly been lent to us.

"We quickly realised that a larger machine was needed as the community café proved to be popular, serving tea, coffee, cake and some hot foods.

"Val Edgely, one of our volunteers, approached Wooden Spoon, who fund projects for young people and children with disabilities or living disadvantages, and invited one of the members to come to the cafe.

"He loved it and asked if we needed anything. Val mentioned we needed a larger coffee machine, and Wooden Spoon kindly said they would give us the grant so we could buy one.

"Thanks to Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby, we now are able to run more efficiently."

Wooden Spoon funds projects that support and improve the lives of children and young people living with disabilities or disadvantages.

Learn more about its work in Shropshire at woodenspoon.org.uk/region/shropshire/.