Newport residents experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water after burst pipe

Severn Trent Water has reported a burst pipe off the B5062 in Newport.

An initial post shortly after 2.30am today (August 12) said customers had reported problems with their water supplies.

Engineers were sent to investigate the cause, and discovered the burst pipe.

The water company said its teams are working to repair the burst and restore water supplies to normal.

A spokesperson said: "We are very sorry if you are still experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water in the TF10 area of Newport, Telford. This is due to a burst water pipe off the B5062.

"Our teams are on site working to repair this and restore your water supply as soon as possible. We are very sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing."