'Good progress’ on A41 roadworks as first day of final week sees route reopened early

The first week of Telford & Wrekin Council works on the A41 near Newport ended with a ‘quarry plant breakdown’ on Friday (August 8) which delayed the road’s weekend re-opening by about one hour.

But Councillor Stephen Burrell, (Conservative, Edgmond), said that on Monday (August 11) – the first day of the last week – the road re-opened “earlier than planned due to good progress on the works”.

Councillor Burrell has been keeping residents updated on the work. He has said that the lack of information provided during previous phases of work has been a cause of discontent.

Councillor Stephen Burrell pictured at the Sambrook junction of the A41. Picture: Stephen Burrell

The road between the Forton Roundabout and Buttermilk Hill is scheduled to close at 7am and re-open at 4pm for the rest of this week. The council said timings are subject to change.

Councillor Burrell said he can be contacted by residents wherever they are living, not just those in his ward.

He can be phoned on 07794 213506 or emailed on Stephen.burrell@telford.gov.uk.