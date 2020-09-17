Menu

Help needed to take down Newport's hanging baskets after storm damage

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

Volunteers are being asked to bring out their brooms and ladders this weekend to help take down hanging baskets which have been badly damaged by recent storms.

Newport's High Street

The team at Newport in Bloom want to take down their baskets spread around the town earlier than normal, because of damage suffered by the latest extreme weather. An appeal for help from townspeople has been issued.

A statement from the group said: "Although they did look really good for the most of the season, the storms in recent weeks have damaged many of the hanging baskets beyond hope of recovery.

"For this reason we have decided to bring them down a little earlier than in previous years.

"We are looking for volunteers to help with this task on Sunday, September 20.

"Please contact us by commenting on [the group's Facebook post] or emailing newportinbloom@yahoo.com if you can bring a ladder (and/or climb one), brooms to sweep up the debris, or if you can help to empty the baskets at the Black Shed [in Water Lane].

"We will be adhering to Government guidelines regarding social distancing, but as we are outdoors we shouldn't experience too many difficulties."

The work to remove baskets will begin at about 8.30am on Sunday.

