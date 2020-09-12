Gardener takes own life after problems

Robert James Heywood, 25, was found by his father at the family's Jarwood Farm in Newport.

An inquest into his death at the old Shrewsbury crown court building at Shirehall heard that Mr Heywood lived with his partner, but visited the farm in the mornings, as he kept animals there.

Coroner's officer Melvyn Dawson told the court: "He usually arrived at 7.30am then would go to work as a self-employed gardener.

"His dad said he saw him on the morning at the farm, then left for work. His father then decided to go back and return home to Jarwood Farm at approximately 8.40am."

Mr Heywood's van was still in the drive, which was unusual. His father said he thought he "knew what he was going to find".

An ambulance was called and Mr Heywood was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford. The next day he was declared deceased.

Senior coroner John Ellery said: "He had personal and private problems but I don't intend to put those in the public domain. I record a conclusion of suicide."