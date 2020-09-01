Menu

Newport phone line for help getting to appointments reopening

By Rob Smith | Newport | News | Published:

A helpline for people in Newport needing help getting to their medical appointments will soon be available again, having been suspended throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Voluntary Service helpline for the Newport area will open next Monday, from 9am to 1pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

In normal times, volunteers give their time to provide practical help and companionship to all who might need it.

The Newport helpline's coordinator Diana Wright said: "It’s been five months since the helpline service had to be suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We do hope all our service users have kept safe and well during this time.

"The good news is that the helpline will be resuming a limited service from Monday, September 7, providing transport to medical appointments only.

"In line with government guidance, passengers will need to provide a face covering and travel in the back of the car. To maintain social distancing, they will need to be able to get in and out of the car without assistance from the volunteer driver.

"Please note that the telephone service will be closed on Tuesdays. We look forward to seeing you again soon."

To access the helpline, call 01952 820599 between 9am and 1pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

