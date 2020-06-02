Share photos of flowers, animals and more for Newport environment competition

This Friday, June 5, is World Environment Day, with the theme this year 'Time for Nature'.

Sustainable Newport is sponsoring a competition challenging residents to take pictures of any wildlife they see while out on walks or even in their back gardens, uploading them to the Seek app by iNaturalist which can identify samples and provide more information on them.

A statement from Sustainable Newport said: "With one million species of plants and animals expected to disappear in the short term, biodiversity is important to consider and protect.

"Biodiversity is a fancy way to say 'everything in nature'. World Environment Day is celebrated in over 150 countries, and sponsored by the United Nations and one country.

"This year it’s Columbia. Columbia was chosen because, according to the UN Environment Program, it is one of the most 'megadiverse' countries in the world, with a rich variety of plant and animal species. Recent global events have demonstrated the importance of protecting nature and increasing lost biodiversity.

"Sustainable Newport is sponsoring a competition that challenges local residents to post wildlife images, photos, poems or tips on how to increase biodiversity in your area to win a hamper of sustainable goodies.

"You could explore the diverse nature of your own back garden, or investigate what species you come across when you are out for a walk."

Anyone who finds samples and identifies them can share them at facebook.com/SusbleNewport/ or susblenewport on Instagram, perhaps using the tags #ForNature and #WorldEnvironmentDay.

The post that gets the most views, impressions and likes by Friday will win the competition.