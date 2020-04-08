Newport runners come together virtually in the absence of parkrun

Government coronavirus advice led parkrun organisers to suspend all organised runs until at least the end of April, leaving runners around the world missing their Saturday morning fix.

The Newport running club is one of those that have sought to fill the gap with their own virtual runs.

Darren and Donna Hesbrook-Edwards Louise Heath Oli and Harry Stokes

Neil Fairbrother, publicity officer for the club, heard of the idea on a running podcast.

"Someone said they had organised a virtual parkrun for their club," he said.

"I put a notice on the Facebook group we've got and people got on board with it.

"People seemed to engage, it seemed like it gave them something to get out for at the weekend and to be productive while the restrictions are in place."

In all 26 people signed up and did their own 5k runs on Saturday, the day when parkrunners would normally come together across the world.

They then sent their times to Neil, who compiled them into a leaderboard similar to the ones that parkrunners look out for on Saturday afternoons.

He was delighted with the reception and plans to do it again this weekend.

He said: "I hope people enjoy it and it gives them something to run for.

"We will always follow whatever government advice is in place – if something happens and people aren't allowed out we won't do it."

The parkrun YouTube channel has also been providing resources for those stuck at home, including a quiz.