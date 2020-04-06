Advertising
Suspected drink driver crashes near Newport, leading to engine fire
A suspected drink driver crashed her car near Newport, leading to a fire in her engine compartment.
Police, the fire service and an ambulance all attended the Chetwynd Aston area, just south of the A518 near Newport, at about 5.30pm after the fire in the white Mini was reported.
On social media, Telford police said the woman crashed before burning out her clutch.
@TelfordCops said: "I’d suggest not an essential journey if you’ve been drinking!
"Essential resources fire ambo police & #NHS dealing with this because the driver did not #StayHome."
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called just before 5.30pm to reports of a fire in a small vehicle's engine compartment.
The road through Chetwynd Aston was closed from the roundabout connecting the A518 and Station Road in Newport, known locally as the 'sheep island' for the metal sheep sculptures in the middle of the roundabout.
