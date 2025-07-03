Firefighters rush to extinguish blaze at Newport children's nursery

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in ChildrensWorld, Stafford Road, Newport, just after 11am today (Thursday, July 3).

Two fire engines were dispatched from Wellington fire station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in Newport this morning. Photo: Rui Vieira

Upon arrival, crews found one small kitchen fire and used a hosereel jet, dry powder and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was declared under control by 11.22am.