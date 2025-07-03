Firefighters rush to extinguish blaze at Newport children's nursery
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire at a Newport nursery.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in ChildrensWorld, Stafford Road, Newport, just after 11am today (Thursday, July 3).
Two fire engines were dispatched from Wellington fire station.
Upon arrival, crews found one small kitchen fire and used a hosereel jet, dry powder and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
The incident was declared under control by 11.22am.