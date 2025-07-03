Shropshire Star
Firefighters rush to extinguish blaze at Newport children's nursery

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a fire at a Newport nursery.

By Geha Pandey
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in ChildrensWorld, Stafford Road, Newport, just after 11am today (Thursday, July 3). 

Two fire engines were dispatched from Wellington fire station

A fire engine
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in Newport this morning. Photo: Rui Vieira

Upon arrival, crews found one small kitchen fire and used a hosereel jet, dry powder and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze. 

The incident was declared under control by 11.22am. 

