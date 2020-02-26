Public consulted on 40-minute parking in Newport

Spaces are currently available in High Street, Lower Barr and St Mary's Street, and Councillor Peter Scott, the town's mayor, is launching a casual consultation about whether it should be longer.

If there is enough strength of opinion from members of the public, the council will take the proposals to Telford & Wrekin Council later this year.

It comes as Telford's new enforcement officers have been out and about in the town, handing out tickets of £50 or £70 to those who park illegally.

"We're trying to find out people's views on the 40 minute parking," Councillor Scott said.

"We want to consult businesses and residents about what they think.

"Although it would be popular to increase the time, we have to stick with national guidelines and the final decision rests with Telford & Wrekin Council.

"There are no guarantees that anything will change, but without evidence we haven't got a leg to stand on."

Anybody who wishes to have their say should speak to their local councillor or call into the Guildhall.

'Better'

The consultation comes within a month of civil parking enforcement wardens starting to hand out fines for bad parking in the town.

Councillor Scott said the service had largely been well received.

"I've had a couple of people complain they've had a ticket, but that's because they've transgressed the rules," he said.

"Another 20 to 30 minimum have said how great it is. Newport Regeneration Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce have agreed things are better.

"Parking is always an issue in Newport. We need to do the best we can within the limitations to make things better for everybody. Civil parking enforcement is proving to be a success."

It comes just months after short stay parking was installed on parts of the town's Stafford Street car park.

Drivers can still park for free, but must get a ticket saying when they arrived.

The scheme was brought into action in the hopes that it would increase the turnover on the car park.