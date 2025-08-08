500 faces of wartime service people from Telford re-emerge after 80 years in pages of old book

The book – called Hadley and District Welcome Home Fund – Memorial & Souvenir Brochure – World War II – was donated to the local parish council in June.

It is a remarkable picture record of service men and women who did their bit around the globe during the 1939-1945 conflict.

It contains details of the houses they lived in and the units they served with, both of those who died and those who returned to Hadley and Horton.

Resident Jill Hine donated her special but ancient gift to Hadley and Leegomery parish Councillor Phil Millward when they met at the summer fete in July.

An advert placed by book printer and local newspaper publisher is reproduced in the booklet being released by Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council

The battered book is being sent to the Shropshire Archives but not before local historian Rob Davis scanned every page and turned it into a PDF.

That PDF will be published online by Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council next Friday and will be free to access, says councillor Millward. The parish council’s website page is here: https://www.hadleyleegomery-pc.gov.uk/Remembrance__and__War_Memorial_38759.aspx

Those served and came back home are remembered in the pages of old book being made available by Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council

Next Friday, August 15, will be the 80th anniversary of VJ Day – Victory over Japan – and the end of the Second World War.

One of the many adverts placed by local businesses in the book being published online by Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council

Councillor Millward said: “There are still a few of these books about, but not many.

“We are publishing on VJ Day and the book itself is going to the Shropshire Archive to be preserved and kept for future generations.”

Councillor Millward said residents would be able to find the service person who lived in their home and perhaps even see the faces of long lost relatives emerging from the yellowing pages.

A spokesperson for the parish council said: “This book is a heartfelt tribute to the men and women of our parish who served during the Second World War.

The front cover of the book being made available next week by Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council

“It not only honours those who returned but also serves as a memorial to those who did not.

“Within its pages, you’ll find names, addresses, and stories that bring to life the sacrifices and service of our forebears.

“It paints a vivid picture of where they lived and where they served, offering a deeply personal connection to our shared past.”

The spokesperson added: “Many of you may have seen this book before, but for others, it will be a new and moving discovery. We are incredibly grateful to Jill for this thoughtful and meaningful donation.

“Please take the time to explore this book, reflect on the lives it commemorates, and remember the relatives, friends, and neighbours who shaped our community.”

The fundraising book, which has a foreword from a famous local name, Colonel HB Sankey, cost 2 shillings and six old pennies.

Printed by the Shrewsbury Chronicle and the Newport and Market Drayton Advertiser, its aim was to raise money as a ‘welcome home’ gift.

Some 46 newspaper staff served, with one killed, six wounded and two taken prisoner, one of the many adverts reads. All members of staff who returned got their old jobs back.

Hadley’s Welcome Home Fund was created in October 1944 and continued a local tradition of sending gifts to service people.

The booklet aimed to help raise some £1,000 by the end of 1946 to be distributed.

And Colonel Sankey’s foreword concludes: “The committee will then have achieved its object and satisfied itself that both during and since the termination of hostilities the best has been done in the interests of nthe service people of Hadley.”