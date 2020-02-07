Unlocked van with keys in stolen in Newport

The van was taken from Vauxhall Crescent between 5pm yesterday and 9am this morning.

Elsewhere, student accommodation was entered in Tan Bank, Newport yesterday. There was no signs of force, but it is suspected that a set of car keys were taken.

It comes after 23 wooden pallets were taken from the rear yard of a shop on Newport High Street on Wednesday.

A flat bed truck was seen on CCTV. Police would like to speak to man described as wearing a white hoody with a Nike Logo across the front, and was wearing glasses, light coloured clothing and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Anybody with information about the crimes should call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org