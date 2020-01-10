Newport Food Frenzy returning this year

The hugely popular event will be returning to the town on September 26.

More than 60 stallholders signed up for the food and drink festival in 2019.

Stallholders were selling a variety of artisan foods including breads, cheeses, preserves, oils, cakes, pies and pizza, fruit and vegetables, as well as a selection of local and regionally brewed beers, ciders, wines, gins and rums.

An international selection of hot and cold foods were on offer, including the best of British, Asian, French and African cuisine.

Mike Atherton, one of the people behind the event, said traders were queuing to join and that organisers were working on a high quality cast for food theatre demonstrations.