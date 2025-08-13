Lorry crashes into building on Shropshire/Mid Wales border - firefighters and police called
Emergency service crews have been dealing with a lorry which crashed into a building on Shropshire's border with Mid Wales.
The crash took place at Rowley, near Brockton, west of Shrewsbury and close to the border between England and Wales.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the scene at around 9.39am today (August 13).
Police, Shropshire Council and a fire crew from Minsterley station all attended.
An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved a "lorry which had come to rest in [a] building".
The crew helped get the lorry out and declared the incident under control by 10.50am.