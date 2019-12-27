Boxing Day hunts draw crowds in Shropshire and Stourbridge despite rain

The Albrighton & Woodland Hunt North began in Newport, though the starting point this year was Newport Salop RUFC at Forton Road rather than in the town centre as is customary.

Meanwhile in Stourbridge the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt South was setting off from Hagley Hall. Its route included passing the French Hen hotel where the riders were treated to a 'stirrup cup' of whisky or port.

Since fox hunting was outlawed by the Hunting Act 2004, 'drag' or 'trail' hunting has become the norm – dogs and riders chasing an artificial scent.

This is the form the Albrighton & Woodland Hunts take.

Kimberly Dudley from Albrighton is the joint master of the hunt and stressed that the hunters obey the law. She took part at Newport.

She said: "I have been involved with the hunt for 20 years now but I've been Master of Foxhounds (MFH) for five seasons.

"It's very very friendly, I've been here since I was a young girl. Everyone is very friendly, welcoming.

"It's nice to keep a tradition alive, we're obviously trailing now so staying within the law and it's nice to be able to still keep hounds going.

"We would like to thank landowners and farmers for still allowing us to cross their land and still be able to carry on the tradition but within the new laws."

Hundreds of people came to the rugby club before the hunt left to get a close look at the dozens of hounds and the 20 or so horses assembled there.

The hunt's chair Alison Lovatt was pleased with the turnout.

"It's absolutely fabulous to see so many people out coming to support the hunt which is a traditional Boxing Day meet," she said. "It's a wonderful tradition to see hundreds of people here. It's usually well-supported in Newport."

Horse lover Pauline Orchard was one of those who came to see the hunt leave with her family.

Formerly a Shropshire resident, she now lives in Devon but was staying with her son and family in Newport over the festive period.

She said: "We always get to see the hunt on Boxing Day.

"I've been seeing it here for 10 to 12 years.

"I used to hunt down in Devon, I'm very keen on hunting.

"I think it's the best way of controlling foxes. It's very controversial but I do believe in it.

"I'm amazed so many horses have turned out this morning because it's not a particularly nice morning."

See pictures from the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt North from Newport here:

The Newport hunt en route The horses were on display at Newport's rugby club before the hunt set off Hounds were kept in a pen at Newport's rugby club for spectators to see before the hunt began Chair Alison Lovatt enjoyed the occasion

About 10 protestors did make their opposition to hunting clear just outside the rugby club, holding up banners and shouting at the riders as they passed.

One protestor who only gave her name as Julie lives in Newport. She said that fox hunting does still take place "every weekend".

She was carrying a banner including the Hunt Saboteurs Association's name but said that she supports several "organisations for wildlife".

"We came today to make it clear to people that there are a lot of people who are against fox hunting," she said. "It's a completely outdated tradition, it's obviously cruel in terms of what happens to the foxes."

Julie pointed out a horse that had to be taken back to the rugby club soon after the hunt left because it sustained an injury.

"They've all come trotting and galloping down the road which is a really hard surface for a horse. It's cruel for the horses as well.

"It can't continue, there is growing support for it not to continue.

"Hunting still takes place and it's still observed and monitored every weekend.

"I think raising that awareness is the main thing to do.

"A lot of the members of the public come and watch the turnout of the hunt each year as their Christmas activity.

"Talking to some of the other Newport residents, an idea is to organise a different type of event for the main street for next year – other activities like a classic car parade or that kind of thing.

"It would be quite good for us to promote something like that instead so it can't be used for the hunt."

Elsewhere in Shropshire the annual Ludlow Hunt left from the Feathers Hotel in the town's Bull Ring.

At around the same time in Hagley Hall in Stourbridge, the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt South was taking place.

Committee member Hazel Sheppard said that the numbers there were hurt by the rain which was "throwing it down".

About 35 horses and riders still braved the weather and about 150 spectators joined them.

"We were expecting 60 to 70 horses but of course when it's raining at 9am people change their minds.

"There was still a good crowd. There must have been 150 people at the French Hen, where we stopped and they gave us a stirrup cup.

"There were some six-year-olds mounted up to 75-year-olds mounted, it was lovely."

See pictures from the Albrighton & Woodland Hunt South from Hagley Hall here:

Radish the Shetland pony and six-year-old Henley Mills met Conall McGrath and his horse Jonny at Hagley Hall before the hunt began The hounds getting warmed up Crowds gathered to see the hounds and horses at Hagley Hall The horses were a popular sight A young spectator gets to grips with one of the horses

More than 80 Boxing Day hunts were set to take place across the UK, with the majority being held in England, according to the Countryside Alliance.

Animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports said it will continue to lobby MPs to strengthen the Hunting Act and "remove loopholes" which it claims allow hunts to still get away with killing foxes for fun.

The charity's director of campaigns, Chris Luffingham, said: "There has been a sea change in the way the fox hunting debate is being framed and with the ban now secure, our emphasis has shifted towards the strengthening of the Hunting Act.

"To end fox hunting for good, the Hunting Act needs to be strengthened by removing the loopholes and exemptions being exploited by the fox hunts to cover up their brutal activities.

"The introduction of prison sentences for those convicted of fox hunting would help ensure there is a strong deterrent to prevent the deliberate and widespread chasing and killing of foxes."

The charity said it had received 184 reports of suspected illegal fox hunting since the season began in late October.

Meanwhile the Countryside Alliance said that Boxing Day hunting remains popular despite the change in the law.

The group's head of hunting, Polly Portwin, said: "Boxing Day meets offer hunts the perfect opportunity to showcase their legal hunting activities to the public and the media. Yet again hunts have been welcomed by vast numbers of supporters who have gathered in town squares, outside pubs and in fields surrounding stately homes, to welcome hounds on Boxing Day.

"This has been an incredibly wet season so preparations have been made more difficult than in recent years, however it is testament to the determination of hunts and the generosity of landowners that so many meets have gone ahead again today to ensure that the thousands of those who turned out to support were not disappointed."