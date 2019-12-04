Record-breaking start for Santa's sleigh in Newport

The tour, which goes Newport and the surrounding villages, collected £800 from Waitrose customers on Sunday night – up from under £450 last year.

It was the first day of the popular tour, which will now be visiting streets across the area almost every night until December 21.

All money collected will go to the Newport X-ray appeal, which is aiming to replace the ageing equipment at Newport Cottage Care.

Fundraisers are trying to raise £150,000 to replace the equipment.

Andy Butler, Newport Rotary Lite chief elf, said: “The Newport Rotary Lite sleigh has got off to a flying start thanks to the generosity of Waitrose customers and the support yet again from the store itself – thank you for such a great start.

"To give us £800 in a day for the X-ray appeal is just fabulous, it’s almost double what we were given last year. Every penny from Santa’s sleigh will be going to the X-ray appeal this year and this is just the start Santa needed.

Santa and his elves prepare for their record-breaking fundraising at Waitrose Newport

“People were so kind – it was a bitterly cold day but people were coming out of the store, chatting to Santa and his elves, and popping money into the collection tins. We had a good chat with quite a few about the appeal, people are beginning to realise just how important to is to have an up-to-date X-ray facility in Newport and were very generous.

Advertising

“I must give a special thank you to Waitrose – they have supported Santa and his sleigh every year, we could not have been made more welcome. They help so many local charities, and have certainly helped Santa’s sleigh get off to a cracking start – thank you."

The sleigh will be out every weekday evening from 5.30pm.

Tomorrow, the sleigh will visit Avondale, Fair Oak, Chetwynd Grove and Masons Place; on Thursday it will go to Broomfield, Greenacres, and Hallcroft Farm Grove; and on Friday it will visit Victoria Park, Vineyard Rd and Fishers Lock.

On December 7, from 4pm, the sleigh will visit Vineyard Drive, Lapworth Way and Summerhouse, followed by Hampton Drive and Norbroom from 5.30pm on December 9.

Daniels Cross and Merepark Gardens will be visited on December 10; Chetwynd Gate, Carnival Close, Avenue Rd, Audley Park and Underhill Close on December 11; and Broadway, Meadow View and Barnmeadow Rd on December 12.

Trips will continue throughout the month until December 21, when Santa will be in Market Square from 11am until 1pm, and Lilleshall from 4pm.