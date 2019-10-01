Advertising
Elderly man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Newport
An elderly man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Newport.
The crash between the man and a saloon car happened on the town's High Street before 9.53am this morning. The man's injuries are not believed to be serious.
Paramedics treated the man on the scene before taking him to Princess Royal hospital as a precaution.
One ambulance and three fire crews were sent to the area.
Fire crews were sent from Newport and Wellington..
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.