Elderly man taken to hospital after being hit by car in Newport

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published: | Last Updated:

An elderly man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Newport.

The crash between the man and a saloon car happened on the town's High Street before 9.53am this morning. The man's injuries are not believed to be serious.

Paramedics treated the man on the scene before taking him to Princess Royal hospital as a precaution.

One ambulance and three fire crews were sent to the area.

Fire crews were sent from Newport and Wellington..

Newport Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

