Police boss to be quizzed by Newport residents at meeting

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published:

West Mercia's police and crime commissioner John Campion will meet with members of the public in Newport next week.

Mr Campion will meet residents at the Parish Rooms in New Street from 7pm until 9pm on August 19.

Joined by his deputy, Tracey Onslow, the two will answer questions related to parking control, anti-social behaviour, drugs and other crimes. He will also speak on police presence and viability.

