A41 near Newport closed in both directions after crash

Drivers were warned to stay away from the area after the A41 south of the town was closed following the crash at the junction with the B5134 near Great Chatwell.

A41 south of Newport is currently closed in both directions due to an RTC nr Great Chatwell B5134 junction. Please avoid the area.@BBCShropshire @ShropshireStar @wearefreeradio @telfordlive pic.twitter.com/EvBNNa6B3i — Newport SNT (@NewportCops) July 9, 2019

Newport's safer neighbourhood team tweeted: "A41 south of Newport is currently closed in both directions due to an RTC nr Great Chatwell B5134 junction. Please avoid the area."