A41 near Newport closed in both directions after crash

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A busy road near Newport was shut in both directions this morning after a crash.

Police at the scene. Photo: @TelfordPatrol

Drivers were warned to stay away from the area after the A41 south of the town was closed following the crash at the junction with the B5134 near Great Chatwell.

Newport's safer neighbourhood team tweeted: "A41 south of Newport is currently closed in both directions due to an RTC nr Great Chatwell B5134 junction. Please avoid the area."

