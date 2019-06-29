Builder urged to cut housing project near Newport by one home

Shropshire Homes has applied to build 15 homes, including detached houses, semis and two bungalows, on land near the corner of Plantation Road and Back Lane, Tibberton.

The Telford and Wrekin Planning Committee turned down an outline bid for 14 houses on the same site in 2017, but the planning inspector allowed an appeal.

Tibberton and Cherrington Parish Council object to the new proposal, which would “create the highest density” in the village and put strain on the local primary school, and say it “should be reduced to 14”.

The planning committee will consider the new proposal when it meets on Wednesday.

Council officers recommend they approve it, but will ask for nearly £122,500 towards local services including £60,715 for primary education.

A report before the committee says the two-hectare site “comprises a single grassed field which is not currently in active agricultural use and has not been so for many years”.

The authors add: “This full planning application seeks permission for the erection of 15 dwellings and garages on land to the east of Back Lane.

“The proposal comprises nine detached dwellings, four semi-detached dwellings and two detached bungalows.

“Thirty-five per cent, or five dwellings, will be allocated as affordable housing.”

The local planning authority has undertaken two rounds of public consultation, receiving 13 objection letters and two in support.

The report summarises the objectors’ concerns, which include fears the plan will exacerbate existing traffic problems and damage the roads and grass verges, which are already “in a poor condition”.

They add that the 180-place Tibberton Church of England Primary School is “already at maximum capacity”.

The parish council “welcomes recent changes” but says “revisions do not go far enough to address concerns”.

“It is accepted that the planning inspector allowed a previous appeal for 14 dwellings,” the report says, summarising the parish council’s letter.

“The current proposal for 15 dwellings would create the highest density in Tibberton and should be reduced to 14, as per the original outline approval.”