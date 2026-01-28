Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Parkway in Madeley, at around 3.16pm today - Wednesday, January 28.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, along with an operations officer.

An update said that the crash had involved three cars - with one ending up on its roof.

The fire service said that no one was trapped in the incident and that its crews used small gear to make sure the vehicles were safe.