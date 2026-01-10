Telford pub will close for a month for comprehensive refurb

The Cuckoo Oak, a Hungry Horse pub in Madeley, is due to shut on Monday (January 12) for around a month.

Plans for the venue in Bridgnorth Road include the creation of an open-plan restaurant, self-service coffee machine and an improved bar.

The Cuckoo Oak in Madeley

The company also said it would upgrade its sports offering with pool, darts and new TV screens to show live sport.

Outside the pub, there will be refurbishment work to the front and side gardens, complete with improved lighting, signage and outdoor furniture.

The Cuckoo Oak is part of the Greene King group, one of the country's largest pub companies and breweries.