Telford man sentenced for drug driving on a provisional licence
A man caught drug driving while on a provisional licence has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Thomas Somerville, 23, of Boulton Grange, Telford, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to three offences.
Somerville admitted one count of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, driving a vehicle without third-party insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.