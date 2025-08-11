Shropshire Star
Fire sparked by discarded cigarette damages trees and undergrowth in Telford

Firefighters were called out after a fire damaged trees and undergrowth, with the cause thought to be a discarded cigarette.

By Nick Humphreys
The incident happened at Woodside Hill, Madeley, Telford, this afternoon (August 11).

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 4,07pm on Monday, August, 11, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Madeley.

“This incident involved trees and undergrowth on fire, this incident is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette. 

“Crews used one hose reel jet, knapsack, beaters and buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Tweedale.

