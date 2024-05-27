Car ablaze on driveway in Telford - firefighters on the scene

The fire happened at Flag Meadow in Madeley.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 7.37pm on Monday, May 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Madeley, Telford.

"One hatchback car on driveway fully involved in fire."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.