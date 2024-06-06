Car completely destroyed in fire at Telford roundabout - police called
A car was completely destroyed in a fire at a busy Telford roundabout this evening.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene at Castlefields roundabout in Lightmoor.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.48pm on Thursday, June 6, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.
"One car 100% destroyed by fire. Crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish.
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.