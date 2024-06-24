Shropshire Star
Child rescued from locked car by the RAC in Telford

A member of the RAC rescued a child who had been locked inside a car in Telford.

By Luke Powell
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.22pm reporting the incident on Ironbridge Road in Madeley.

A spokesperson for the service said one fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station but by the time the crew arrived, a member of the RAC had already helped free the child.

No action was required by fire crews who were finished at the scene by 3.44pm.

