Child rescued from locked car by the RAC in Telford
A member of the RAC rescued a child who had been locked inside a car in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.22pm reporting the incident on Ironbridge Road in Madeley.
A spokesperson for the service said one fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station but by the time the crew arrived, a member of the RAC had already helped free the child.
No action was required by fire crews who were finished at the scene by 3.44pm.